Air Force Association Announces Student Finalists in CyberPatriot Competition

The Air Force Association has unveiled the finalists for a competition that seeks to augment the students’ cybersecurity capabilities.

Twenty-eight participants will compete to protect virtual networks from a professional aggressor team as part of the CyberPatriot XII National Finals competition, AFA said Tuesday .

The finalists passed a series of online qualifying rounds and reached the Platinum tier required to proceed to the finals. Aside from the main competition, the teams will also participate in two additional challenges created by AT&T and Cisco .

The CyberPatriot program aims to encourage students in taking career opportunities in the areas of cybersecurity, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.