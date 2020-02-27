Air Force Issues Solicitation for VTOL Tech Assessment Projects

The U.S. Air Force has issued a request for proposals to seek prototype projects that will help the government evaluate vertical takeoff and landing technologies.

A notice on the SAM website posted Wednesday says the government eyes to validate opportunities in the adoption of VTOL technologies as part of efforts to field vertical flight systems within three years.

USAF cited various areas of interest in line with the RFP such as autonomous control capacities, hybrid propulsion and electric VTOL units. The government intends to accelerate airworthiness certification processes and verify VTOL aircraft units’ capabilities in using distributed propulsion, optimizing safety features, mitigating infrastructure gaps and updating acoustics through the notice.

Interested vendors have until Feb. 24, 2025, to submit their proposals in line with the RFP.

The government may provide one or more other transaction agreements based on the results of the evaluation.