Anchore Releases Software Dev’t Security Verification Tool

Anchore has unveiled a new product designed to help defense agencies assess and validate a software’s security compliance with regards to development.

The Anchore Federal tool validates a software’s container images based on standards imposed by the Department of Defense, the company said Thursday .

Anchore offers the tool with the goal to address software issues as soon as in the developmental phase, and support DoD’s introduction of new DevSecOps practices.

The company collaborated with stakeholders from the U.S. Air Force to build the platform according to the DoD DevSecOps Reference Design.

“We understand how important it is for our warfighters to have leading-edge software, but it’s equally important for that software to be free of known vulnerabilities and follow security best practices,” said Saïd Ziouani, CEO at Anchore.