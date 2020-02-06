Aptim Wins $80M Army Contract for Environmental Remediation Services

Aptim's federal services arm has won a potential seven-year, $80M contract to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers carry out environmental remediation and response missions.

USACE received four bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract via an online solicitation, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work will take place within the agency's Omaha District in Nebraska. The Pentagon expects services to be completed by Feb. 4, 2027.

Aptim provides engineering, environmental, program management, disaster recovery, construction and facility maintenance services to the government sector.