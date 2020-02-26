Aria Cybersecurity to Implement Sumo Logic Continuous Intell Offering Under New Partnership

Aria Cybersecurity has partnered with Sumo Logic to market offerings that will enable customers to access real-time security intelligence data and mitigate network-borne threats.

Aria said Tuesday it will incorporate Sumo Logic's continuous intelligence technology into the Software-Defined Security Packet Intelligence application to help users rapidly build queries and yield actionable dashboards.

The integration will also allow security professionals to carry out advanced threat protection, malware and ransomware investigation efforts in a bid to potentially deter cyber attacks.

Data analytics firm Sumo Logic has developed a cloud-native tool that helps customers create data-based decisions, while Aria offers automated breach response, data protection and Internet of Things security services.