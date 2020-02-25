Army Awards Raytheon $314M Patriot Defense System Engineering Task Order; Tom Laliberty Quoted

Raytheon has received a $314 task order from the U.S. Army to modernize the Patriot air and missile defense system, the company announced on Tuesday. Seventeen nations that rely on the system have funded the task order.

“These modernization efforts ensure Patriot continues to outpace the advancing and proliferating threat, and will be ready when needed," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of integrated air and missile defense at Raytheon's integrated defense systems business. "The 17-nation Patriot partnership shares the cost and reaps the benefit of continued investment in the system."

Raytheon will provide comprehensive engineering services covering systems, software and hardware development, integration and test services, configuration management and logistics support. The company will also incorporate a new series of hardware and software into the defense system.

The new technologies will improve Raytheon’s missiles functions such as search, detect, track, discriminate, engage and defeat a wide range of evolving threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and military aircraft. Raytheon will also integrate Warfighter Machine Interface (WMI) into Patriot. WMI provides a total view of that battlespace, with 3-D visuals, easy-to-read status pages and search functions.

As a result of the new developments, the company will enhance the resilience of the Patriot against evolving cyber threats and develop solutions that will advance readiness and reduce life cycle costs by making the system more reliable. Through replacing obsolete parts of Patriot's communications system, Raytheon will transform the adaptability and universality of the defense system.

The company will also enable Patriot to reliably operate until the U.S. Army's new Integrated Air and Missile Defense command and control system comes on-line. This marks the third of five annual, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity task order awards with a total contract ceiling of more than $2.3 billion.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 98 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.