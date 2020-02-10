Army Vet Mary Williams-Lynch Appointed Panum Mission, Compliance Services Director

Mary Williams-Lynch, a 33-year U.S. Army veteran, has been named director of mission and compliance services at Bethesda, Md.-based professional services provider Panum .

The retired Army officer will be responsible for driving Panum's mission service offerings and compliance business opportunities as well as lead its service delivery improvement and defense client base expansion initiatives, the company said Friday.

Vijay Mishr, president of Panum, said Williams-Lynch brings leadership experience, environmental knowledge and an ability to create mission-focused value for the Department of Defense.

Williams-Lynch most recently served as division chief of environmental programs at the Department of the Army and managed a $1B program covering compliance, restoration and conservation portfolios. Before that, she was chief of mission support in the chief of mission support at the Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison.

She began her military career with the Army National Guard as an engineer officer and also held the positions of program analyst, environmental program manager, garrison commander, Red Team member and legislative liaison.

A certified project manager, Williams-Lynch holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.