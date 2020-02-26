ASRC Federal Gets International Certification for Information Security

ASRC Federal has attained a new information security accreditation with the International Organization for Standardization.

The ISO 27001 certificate recognizes ASRC Federal’s efforts to observe best practices in information security, the company said .

“Information security and risk management are of the utmost importance and are crucial to our overall operations,” said John Walsh, executive vice president, chief technology officer and chief information officer at ASRC Federal.

The certification aims to standardize information security and help organizations protect information systems.