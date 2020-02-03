ASRC Federal Subsidiary Gets $350M IDIQ to Support NASA Goddard Missions, Programs; Mark Gray Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 3, 2020 — An ASRC Federal subsidiary had received a five-year, $350M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center to perform mission support services such as time management and accounting, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday.
ASRC Federal System Solutions will help the space agency manage general business, scheduling, accounting and other functions at the center through the Program Analysis and Control V contract, the company said Tuesday.
Mark Gray, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company will work to provide technologies and services under the PAAC V contract to support space exploration and Earth science programs.
