ASRC Federal Subsidiary Gets $350M IDIQ to Support NASA Goddard Missions, Programs; Mark Gray Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 3, 2020 — An ASRC Federal subsidiary had received a five-year, $350M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center to perform mission support services such as time management and accounting, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday .

ASRC Federal System Solutions will help the space agency manage general business, scheduling, accounting and other functions at the center through the Program Analysis and Control V contract, the company said Tuesday .

Mark Gray , president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company will work to provide technologies and services under the PAAC V contract to support space exploration and Earth science programs.