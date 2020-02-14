Axon to Provide Body Cameras, Digital Evidence Mgmt Tech for DOJ Pilot Initiative; Richard Coleman Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 14, 2020 — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN) secured a one-year contract to supply wearable cameras and a cloud-based digital evidence management platform to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ExecutiveGov reported Monday .

The company said Monday it will ship the Axon Body 3 cameras to ATF in multiple batches for use by the bureau's investigators and agents as part of a pilot initiative.

ATF will also implement the Axon Evidence system, which is certified under Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, to collect and process data from federally deputized joint task force officers.

"We look forward to joining forces with more federal agencies and equipping those who serve with the latest technology to ensure officer safety and transparency," said Richard Coleman, vice president and general manager of Axon's federal business.

The U.S. Forest Service partnered with the company last year to deploy Body 2 cameras along with the Evidence platform.