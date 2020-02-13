BAE Secures DARPA Funds for Threat Analytics Tech R&D

A BAE Systems research and development organization has secured funds from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to create a data analytics technology for government analysts to detect and deter the use of weapons of mass destruction.

BAE said Wednesday its FAST Labs team will work with Washington State University and Barnstorm Research to incorporate data, modeling, machine learning and other algorithmic approaches into a platform designed to identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats.

The Multi-info Alerting of Threat CBRNE Hypotheses project calls for the research team to explore analytic systems that use graphing, multisensor and autonomous tools to provide visibility into threat activities in metropolitan regions.

BAE noted it will build on the company's previous work under DARPA’s Insight project and apply experience in data fusion, resource management, analytics and autonomy to the first phase of the MATCH effort.

"Our technology aims to help analysts close the loop between the analysis of information and the collection of new information to fill in the gaps and provide a comprehensive picture of a potential threat," said Chris Eisenbies, product line director for BAE's autonomy, controls and estimation group.

The MATCH project falls under DARPA’s SIGMA+ initiative.