Boeing Concludes Fuselage Assembly for New Australian Aircraft

Boeing ’s Australia division has reached a new developmental milestone of a new aircraft by finishing major fuselage assembly.

The company said Monday its Australian team used digital engineering approaches and composite materials for the Loyal Wingman, a future 38-foot aircraft designed to leverage artificial intelligence.

Boeing pursues this project in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force, BAE Systems Australia, AME Systems, Ferra Engineering and RUAG Australia.

The effort’s industrial partners delivered certain hardware for the aircraft such as the wiring looms, precision machine components and landing gear system.

“This is an exciting milestone for the development program, and the Australian aerospace industry, as we progress with production of the first military aircraft to be developed in Australia in more than 50 years,” said Shane Arnott, Airpower Teaming System program director at Boeing.

The Loyal Wingman is scheduled to take its maiden flight later this year.