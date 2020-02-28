Boeing Concludes T-7A Aircraft’s In-Flight Engine Restart Test

Boeing has demonstrated an in-flight engine restart with a T-7A trainer aircraft during a test in Illinois.

The company said Thursday its single-engine T-7A trainer, also known as Red Hawk, had its GE F404 engine turned off at 20K feet above the ground and turned back on after 48 seconds.

Steve Schmidt, chief T-7A pilot, demonstrated the in-flight restart with Boeing Pilot William Berryman.

“It’s a test of all the subsystems built for backup in the event a pilot would have to shut the engine down in an emergency and power it back up again,” Schmidt said.

Boeing plans to deliver the U.S. Air Force’s first T-7A unit in 2023.