Boeing-Sikorsky Team Demos SB-1 Defiant Helicopter for Army; Ryan McCarthy Quoted

A team consisting of Boeing and Lockheed Martin ’s Sikorsky subsidiary has conducted a flight demonstration for its SB-1 Defiant helicopter to help inform the U.S. Army’s requirements for future long-range assault aircraft, Military.com reported Thursday .

The Boeing-Sikorsky team showcased the compound helicopter prototype’s coaxial blade features and other components for aerial maneuvers as part of the demonstration.

In 2014, the team secured a contract to manufacture Defiant under the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator program aimed at helping the Army establish its goals for the Future Vertical Lift initiative. The Boeing-Sikorsky team completed its fourth flight test for the helicopter in October.

“This is a very crucial moment for the Army for bringing in these new platforms into the formation so that we can maintain that technological edge for years to come,” said Army Secretary and 2020 Wash100 winner Ryan McCarthy during the demonstration.

The Army plans to commence a risk-reduction phase and conduct a competitive demonstration for the FLRAA program ahead of selecting a contractor by 2022.