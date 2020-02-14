CAE Obtains Quality Management System Certification; Ray Duquette Quoted

A CAE -made quality management system has secured an AS9100 certification after the company underwent a series of review and audit processes.

The company said Thursday it submitted a written application to describe the platform and completed on-site auditor reviews and assessments to obtain the accreditation.

The AS9100 certification validates that the tool has met stringent requirements and may be employed to deliver products to defense and aerospace clients.

Ray Duquette, president and general manager at CAE, said the certification reflects the firm’s commitment to quality management practices.

CAE is required to take part in ongoing audits to maintain the accreditation.