Carahsoft Honored for BlackBerry Distribution Efforts

BlackBerry has recognized Carahsoft Technology as the former’s top Americas distributor of the year, marking the latter's second consecutive time to receive the title.

Carahsoft said Thursday it received this recognition and the additional “North American Distribution Partner of the Year” title at BlackBerry’s Annual Flagship Security Conference that took place at the New York Stock Exchange.

Brian Snell, who leads Carahsoft’s BlackBerry account teams, said they will work to build on these recognitions and further distribute BlackBerry products across the public sector in 2020.

Carahsoft first partnered with BlackBerry about six years ago as part of the latter’s Enterprise Partner Program.

The distribution firm now offers BlackBerry’s Cylance antivirus and cybersecurity products.