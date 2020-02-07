Carahsoft to Distribute Appsian Data Security Tools to Gov’t Clients

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Appsian’s enterprise resource planning data security products across the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will distribute Appsian’s products via contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

The partnership will also leverage connections from Carahsoft’s reseller network.

Appsian’s ERP system utilizes user behavior data and activity monitoring to prevent threat actors from accessing confidential data.

Alec Wyhs, who manages Appsian products at Carahsoft, said Appsian’s ERP security tools would help government entities oversee sensitive data amid the growing number of breach cases.

“This new partnership with Carahsoft enables Appsian to share expertise with Federal agencies, who may not currently have access to the solutions needed to enable their security teams to increase control over access to sensitive data and to mitigate challenges themselves,” said Piyush Pandey, CEO at Appsian.