Charles Noski Receives Nomination to Serve as HPE Independent Director

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ’s board of directors has nominated finance veteran Charles Noski to the position of independent director and is set to hold an election on April 1 at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Noski previously held a similar role on the Microsoft board from 2003 to 2019 and also served as chief financial officer at AT&T , Northrop Grumman and Bank of America , HPE said Thursday .

“His experience in helping companies transform and bring innovation and new consumption models to customers in a digital world will be of huge value to us,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

The information technology firm announced that Michael Angelakis will no seek re-election after serving almost five years as a board member.