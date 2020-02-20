Cisco, Iron Bow Partner to Offer FedRAMP-Compliant Hosted Collaboration Platform; Carl DeGroote Quoted

Iron Bow Technologies has partnered with Cisco to offer a cloud-based virtual platform the latter designed to help the Department of Defense access unified communications and collaboration tools.

Iron Bow said Wednesday it completed a set of requirements in order to market Cisco's Hosted Collaboration Solutions for Defense offering, which is built to manage and secure video conferences, instant messages and voice calls through a centralized management approach.

The Defense Information Systems Agency approved HCS-D in July 2019 to host data at impact level 5. HCS-D is also certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Carl De Groote, vice president of the federal business at Cisco, said that Iron Bow recognizes the importance of providing technologies to support customer missions and its previous work within DoD has positioned the company to serve as a partner on the collaboration platform.

Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow, said the company aims to help clients comply with the federal government's cloud mandates and reduce technology risks by offering them IL5 platforms.