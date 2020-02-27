Cisco Wide Area Network Service Gets FedRAMP In Process Status

Cisco has secured an “In Process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a software-defined wide area network offering for government customers.

The certification will allow Cisco to market the SD-WAN offering through the FedRAMP Marketplace portal, the company said Wednesday .

The service employs a zero-trust model and is designed to provide unified threat protection and connect users and devices to the cloud. It also features a security stack that houses URL filtering, firewall, malware protection and internet provider security capabilities.

Aside from the SD-WAN service, Cisco’s portfolio of FedRAMP offerings includes the Duo unified access security tool and the Cloudlock cloud access security broker platform.