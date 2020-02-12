CNBC: NASA Vet William Gerstenmaier Joins SpaceX as Reliability Engineering Team Consultant

William Gerstenmaier, former associate administrator of NASA's human exploration and operations mission directorate, has been appointed a consultant for the reliability engineering group at SpaceX, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The more than four-decade NASA veteran works at SpaceX's Hawthorne, Calif., office and reports to Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of mission assurance, the report noted.

Gerstenmaier started his career at the space agency in 1977 as part of its aeronautical research team and later took on leadership roles such as head of the systems division in the Johnson Space Center's Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Operations Office, manager of Space Shuttle Program Integration and deputy manager of the International Space Station Program.

He took the associate administrator position within the agency's space operations directorate in 2005 and helped ensure the completion of 21 Space Shuttle missions, which included the ISS assembly project.

SpaceX hired him as the company aims to launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft between April and June for the Demo-2 crewed flight test, according to CNBC.