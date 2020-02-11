Collins Aerospace Announces $225M Expansion Plans

Collins Aerospace Systems , a United Technologies Corp. business, has announced plans to expand presence in Colorado, Texas and Washington under a $225M investment.

Collins said Monday it will establish a new landing systems site in Fort Worth, Texas, and further grow an existing carbon brake manufacturing facility located in Spokane, Wash.

The future Texas-based facility will build on the recent growth of Collins’ landing systems business. This growth stems from a boosted demand for aircraft landing gear, brakes and wheels.

The 110K-square-foot site would also feature maintenance, repair and overhaul services for wheels and brakes. The site's location strategically accommodates nearby airline customers.

Collins seeks to allot $145M for the Spokane facility expansion that will grow the site by over 50 percent with the addition of three new buildings. This effort will commence in 2021.

These plans also follow an ongoing expansion effort at Collins’ Pueblo, Colo.-based carbon brake manufacturing facility.

“Once our projects in Fort Worth, Spokane and Pueblo are complete, we will have invested $225M, while creating more than 100 new jobs across those communities,” said Ajay Mahajan, vice president of landing systems at Collins Aerospace.