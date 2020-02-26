Collins Aerospace Completes Pre-Production of Airborne Training Tech

Collins Aerospace concluded pre-production efforts for a training pod designed to optimize training realism and secure various techniques, tactics and processes.

The Tactical Combat Training System houses blended live and synthetic features and is built to assist in real-time operational combat training activities, the company said Tuesday .

The U.S. Navy cleared TCTS’s critical design review in October, allowing it to transition to the fabrication, integration and testing phases. The service branch and the U.S. Marine Corps seek to replace their training range infrastructure with the platform.