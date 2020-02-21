Collins Aerospace Unveils New Landing Gear Production Site in Texas

Collins Aerospace has inaugurated a new facility that will work to produce landing gear for military aircraft systems in Texas.

Located at Haltom City, Texas, the new 110K-square-foot facility serves as an expansion to a military landing gear site at Fort Worth and will carry out wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul services for airline firms, the company said Thursday .

Collins Aerospace eyes to provide 40 job openings in line with the new facility.

Aside from the landing gear site, the company intends to expand its carbon production factories in Colorado and Washington.