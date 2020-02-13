Coolfire Demos Smart City Tech in St. Louis

Coolfire has partnered with the government of St. Louis, and the Department of Homeland Security to demonstrate the capacities of smart city technologies in daily operations.

The company said Wednesday it employed a common operational picture technology to facilitate real-time interactions between field teams, first responders, citizens and an operations facility.

The technology works to consolidate the communication and collaborative capacities of internet of things sensors, data-sharing tools and cross-functional departments into a single platform that can support emergency response activities.

Robert Gaskill-Clemons, the city’s chief technology officer, said the demonstration will potentially optimize daily operations and help the city respond to situations with life-saving implications.

The demonstration is a part of Coolfire’s efforts to develop cloud-based collaborative software tools for government clients.