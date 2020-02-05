A communications relay offering built by Cubic’s mission solutions business has been recognized by the U.S. Navy for demonstrating its capacity to support potential vertical lift systems.
The platform has received the Mission System Data Relay Payload Prize after showcasing optimized capabilities in response to potential threats during the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary, or MUX, challenge, the company said Tuesday.
According to Cubic, the tool utilizes a model-based systems engineering approach and has met performance, size, weight and power requirements.
“Modeling candidate payload solutions for future platforms before they are actually built enables much needed cost efficiencies for forthcoming aviation procurement activities like MUX,” said Jerry Madigan, senior vice president and general manager at Cubic Mission Solutions’ secure communications division.
The MUX Prize Challenge is sponsored by a Naval Air Systems Command office and seeks to gather technical information on mission system payload technologies to support the procurement strategy of the MUX Program.
Cubic-Built Comms Tech Wins NASC's Mission System Data Relay Payload Prize
