DARPA to Host Proposer’s Day on Atmospheric Geolocation Initiative

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency invites interested parties to attend a science-focused proposer’s day on Feb. 14, at the Executive Conference Center in Arlington, Va.

DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office is sponsoring the event to inform potential proposers for an upcoming Atmosphere as a Sensor broad agency announcement, the agency said Thursday in a SAM notice.

The AtmoSense program aims to geolocate natural sources that disrupt the planet Earth’s atmosphere. The effort will explore energy propagation science to evaluate the atmosphere’s potential to function as a sensor.

DARPA will seek out new modeling technologies and sensing approaches for the program’s studies.

The agency expects to issue an AtmoSense broad agency announcement later this month.