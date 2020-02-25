David Zolet, President and CEO of LMI, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Driving Revenue, Expanding LMI’s Portfolio

Executive Mosaic is thrilled to present David Zolet , president and CEO of LMI , as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for driving revenue and expanding the company’s portfolio through innovative technology and capabilities.

This marks the third consecutive Wash100 Award for Zolet and fourth overall. He secured a 2019 Wash100 Award for leading multiple acquisitions for the company and providing innovative solutions to government issues. Zolet’s dedication to those missions have remained strong and led to a great deal of success for LMI.

ExecutiveBiz reported in Jan. 2020 that LMI had submitted $1.2B in proposals for contract awards in fiscal year 2019. The company earned $329M in revenue from those proposals, which represents an increase of 39 percent and 24 percent from FY17.

LMI also established a venture capital fund and launched research and development initiatives to expand service offerings. Zolet is hopeful the organization can achieve $750M in revenue.

“Our organization has transformed profoundly over the past two years,” Zolet noted. “I am immensely proud of our workforce for its continued focus on serving customers and improving the business of government.”

In Nov. 2019 , LMI acquired Clockwork Solutions , a software company that offers predictive analytics technology to help customers gain visibility into enterprise assets, for an undisclosed sum to grow its analytics portfolio and further invest in asset management platforms.

“We’re especially excited to grow our footprint in Austin, Texas, getting closer to both our critical customers and the vibrant innovation ecosystem there,” said Zolet.

Zolet also serves as a board member of AT&T ’s First Responder Network Authority and assisted in the launch of a FirstNet cell site on Tilghman Island and at Bozman, Md., in Aug. 2019 to provide expanded network coverage for residents, visitors and first responders.

“These new cell sites are an important step forward in public safety communications in Talbot County and the state of Maryland,” said Zolet. “This puts those on the frontline at the front of the line for access to the information they need to remain better connected, protected and more situationally aware.”

In addition, LMI was named to the Military Times’ 2019 Top Veteran Employers List for the tenth consecutive time in May 2019 . The list recognized LMI’s efforts to offer training programs and other resources for military and veteran recruitment.

“As we continue our rapid growth, we are constantly implementing innovative and proactive improvements to our culture and benefits for all employees, including military veterans,” said Zolet.

Executive Mosaic congratulates LMI and David Zolet on his fourth 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His tireless efforts to drive revenue for the company and expand the company’s portfolio and capabilities through innovation have made Zolet a top executive in the government contracting sector.

