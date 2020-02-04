DHS Awards Peraton $278M CBP TARS Contract to Support Airborne Radar Platforms; John Coleman Quoted

Peraton has received a potential $277.5M U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection Tethered Aerostat Radar System recompete contract with one base year and four option years, the company announced on Tuesday .

“Peraton is proud to continue to support DHS CBP in providing critical detection and monitoring services that enables the interdiction of smugglers and narcotics traffickers,” said John Coleman , president of Peraton’s DHS sector.

Peraton will continue to operate and maintain a series of airborne radar platforms and additional technology to improve the long-range detection and monitoring and protect against low-level air, maritime and surface smugglers and narcotics traffickers.

The company will integrate tethered aerostats to deliver data from the TARS operators to DHS. The information will be used to monitor border activity. The data sharing system will also assist the U.S. military and international law enforcement partners conduct related air surveillance and air sovereignty missions.

In addition, Peraton will provide full support of the aerostats, support systems, radars, weather equipment, communications systems, winch systems, facilities, special-purpose vehicles and TARS personnel. Peraton will also supply repairs, obsolescence planning and management of the supply chain for thousands of equipment parts, using the company’s systems and ISO-compliant processes.

Operational locations are in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, the Florida Keys and Puerto Rico, with support locations in Newport News, Va., and El Paso, Texas.

“Over more than 10 years working on TARS, we have honed our ability to maximize aerostat availability through effective logistics management, while implementing staffing efficiencies, integrating emerging technologies, and satisfying evolving mission demands. Peraton's expertise continues to drive the strong customer partnerships that advance desired DHS CBP national security outcomes,” said Coleman.

In June 2019, Peraton secured a potential five-year, $185.8M contract through the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle to provide ground surveillance and domain awareness services at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The company will continue to use tactical aerostat systems to help Border Patrol agents detect, classify, validate and track cross-border activities from remote sites in the Rio Grande Valley area.

Coleman, in regards to the $185.8M contract, stated that the company “operates and maintains the critical communications infrastructures that equip USBP agents with the vital intelligence to enforce functional borders, facilitating the flow of legal immigration and goods while preventing illegal trafficking of people and contraband across our nation’s borders.”

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada.