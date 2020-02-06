DIU Seeks Vehicles, Fuel Depots for Space Logistics

The Defense Innovation Unit is soliciting logistical technologies for operations in areas above low-Earth orbit.

DIU said it requires multi-orbit logistics vehicles, or m-OLVs, that will autonomously transport cargo and spacecraft across low, geostationary and other orbits considered exotic.

The Department of Defense will use light-type m-OLVs and heavy-type m-OLVs for payloads that weigh about 110 pounds and 1.1K pounds, respectively.

The solicitation also seeks fuel depots and other assets that may support in-orbit missions.

Requirements for the sought technologies include space interoperability, self-disposability and commercial viability. DIU will also consider the m-OLV's flexibility and reusability, and the potential contractor's willingness to collaborate with other industrial parties.

Interested entities may submit responses through Feb. 13.