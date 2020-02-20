DLT Introduces Rapid Software Dev’t Framework for Gov’t Customers

Tech Data ’s DLT Solutions subsidiary has unveiled a new framework that will help public sector clients rapidly develop and field secure software tools within an application lifecycle.

The Secure Software Factory framework is designed to work with on-premise, hybrid and cloud systems and employs Kubernetes environment containers to automate the entire software delivery process, DLT said Wednesday .

Rick Stewart, chief software technologist at DLT, said the framework allows rapid receipt of stakeholder feedback, which enables the accelerated implementation of security-related revisions.

“This is achieved by delivering smaller iterations of an application, automating the deployment process, and facilitating collaboration and communication between development, security and operation teams,” he added.