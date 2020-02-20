DLT Introduces Rapid Software Dev’t Framework for Gov’t Customers

Tech Data’s DLT Solutions subsidiary has unveiled a new framework that will help public sector clients rapidly develop and field secure software tools within an application lifecycle.
The Secure Software Factory framework is designed to work with on-premise, hybrid and cloud systems and employs Kubernetes environment containers to automate the entire software delivery process, DLT said Wednesday.
Rick Stewart, chief software technologist at DLT, said the framework allows rapid receipt of stakeholder feedback, which enables the accelerated implementation of security-related revisions.
“This is achieved by delivering smaller iterations of an application, automating the deployment process, and facilitating collaboration and communication between development, security and operation teams,” he added.
Clients may access Red Hat, Checkmarx and other technology vendors using the SSF framework.