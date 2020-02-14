DoD Adds CommScope Wireless Access Points to Approved Products List

The Department of Defense has placed CommScope ’s wireless access point offerings on the DoD Information Network Approved Products List after the completion of an interoperability and cybersecurity certification process by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The accreditation will enable CommScope to market the Ruckus family of access point products to customers from DoD component agencies, the company said Thursday .

Ruckus APs are designed to allow secure and optimal wireless network access at austere outdoor environments and areas with high client density.

“The DoD requires reliable communications across its facilities – both within the Continental United States and Outside the Continental United States – and wireless is a major component of the network,” said Chris Collura, vice president of federal sales at CommScope.