DoD Renews Synergetics Contract for Logistics Data Collection Software

The Department of Defense has awarded Synergetics a contract to renew its license for software used to collect logistics information across U.S. military services.

Synergetics said Tuesday the Defense Logistics Agency will continue to use the Integrated Mobile Database under the contract renewal to manage procurement of platforms and components from approximately 65K providers.

IMD is designed to help users search, retrieve and gain visibility into more than 16M parts across the military supply chain.

DLA has used the IMD platform as the Federal Logistics data application's backbone over the past 12 years.

The company received "exceptional" ratings from the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System for supporting the FED LOG system.