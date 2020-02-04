Douglas Dudley Named Akima’s New Director of Air Force Cyber Programs; Juvy McCarthy Quoted

Akima has appointed former Colonel Douglas S. Dudley as director of Air Force cyber programs at Akima’s technology solutions and products group, the company announced on Tuesday .

“Doug’s 28-plus years of experience with Air Force data-driven IT programs is invaluable to Akima,” said Juvy McCarthy, president of Akima’s Technology Solutions and Products Group. “His experience directing successful enterprise engineering, integration, and cyber programs will help Akima ensure our solutions continue to provide direct value to the Air Force.”

Dudley will drive the strategic growth of cyber offerings across Akima’s portfolio of companies to address Air Force missions and support requirements.

Prior to joining Akima, Dudley served as commander and senior VP of IT, CIO and CISO with the Network Integration Center. Dudley led a 300-person organization to sustain, modernize, and secure a $6 billion global network from February 2017 to September 2019.

He also managed a budget of over $30M within strategic planning, enterprise architecture development, technical solution design, integration testing, and implementation of key cyberspace and information technology initiatives supporting Air Force core missions.

Dudley served as director of Communications and chief information officer of Air Force Materiel Command between July 2014 to January 2017, where he spearheaded the preparation of the command’s annual information technology business plan and fiscal year 2016 budget; collaborated with the chief financial officer to develop a strategy to overcome a $60M shortfall.

In the role Dudley increased IT system certification and accreditation rates through detailed coordination with acquisition program executives, enabling the command to exceed congressionally-mandated Federal Information Systems Management and Clinger-Cohen IT Reform Act goals for the first time in over eight years.

As commander and senior vice president of the 1st Special Operations Mission Support Group, Dudley provided cryptographic support to secure 46 full motion video link and armed three intelligence units with 11K hours of Predator video feeds which drove special operations forces’ ability to prosecute 578 high value targets in Afghanistan and delivered a $13M network upgrade from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps resulting in a 1K percent increase for 150 core facilities.

Dudley served as director of Enterprise Operations between April 2011 and October 2011, where he was responsible for an 80-member joint service team of military and contractor personnel that operated and maintained a $35M data center and a $3M software library delivering enterprise-wide services. He also provided theater-wide network services, information security, video teleconferencing and records management programs.

In addition, Dudley attended the National War College, served as director of information technology and chief information officer at the Space and Missile Systems Center and director of finance along with other leadership positions within the Air Force since April 1991.

“Akima has a strong history of partnership with the Air Force providing excellent IT and cyber security solutions and I am excited to join the team,” said Dudley. “I served the Air Force with pride in a number of technology leadership roles, and now I look forward to continuing my focus on IT modernization, sustainment, and security to support our nation’s warfighters.”

