DynCorp Receives $1.7B CMMARS IDIQ Task Order from Naval Air Warfare Center to Support T-34/T-44/T-6 Aircraft; Joe Ford Quoted

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division has awarded DynCorp International a second task order under the potential seven-year, $1.7B Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support T-34, T-44 and T-6 aircraft, the company reported on Wednesday .

“The 34/44/6 is the cornerstone of Naval flight training. We are thrilled to be able to continue our service to the U.S. Navy on this critical program,” said Joe Ford, president of DynCorp’s aviation division.

Dyncorp will provide organizational, intermediate, depot-level maintenance and logistics services for T-34, T-44 and T-6 aircrafts. Dyncorp will also supply labor, services, facilities, equipment, tools, related support equipment and direct and indirect material under the contract.

The new training aircraft design will allow pilots to learn essential flight knowledge before advancing to more sophisticated aircrafts. The light turboprop planes will be updated and used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps for basic flight training.

“We look forward to a continued strong relationship with our customer,” concluded Ford.

The contract has a one-year base period and six option periods. Work will be performed at naval air stations in Corpus Christi, Texas; Whiting Field, Fla.; Pensacola, Fla.; and additional locations within the continental United States.

DynCorp will begin April 1 and if all options are exercised, including Extension of Service, it will conclude on September 30, 2026.

In addition to the task order, DynCorp secured a spot on the U.S Navy’s potential seven-year, 12.6B contract vehicle in January 2019. The company will continue to provide aircraft maintenance and logistics support services.

The Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services program covers logistical support for Navy and Air Force rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, subsystems and related weapon systems.

CMMARS also includes maintenance services to ensure the readiness of aircraft operated by U.S. and foreign military sales clients.

About DynCorp International

