George Wilson
Amazon Web Services has recognized ECS as a premier consulting partner for the fifth consecutive year.
The continued recognition demonstrates ECS’ AWS certifications, cloud competencies, project management frameworks, reselling work, consulting services and customer satisfaction delivery, the company said Tuesday.
ECS manages a Cloud Center of Excellence that offers a list of all AWS products globally available. The firm also provides management, migration and consulting services focused on AWS cloud.
“Today, our Cloud Center of Excellence features a broad range of solutions, and AWS is a fundamental cornerstone,” said John Sankovich, vice president of cloud solutions at ECS.
“Our partnership with AWS is critical to serving our customers,” said George Wilson, president at ECS and a 2020 Wash100 recipient.
ECS Bags AWS Premier Consulting Partner Status for Fifth Year; George Wilson Quoted
George Wilson
Amazon Web Services has recognized ECS as a premier consulting partner for the fifth consecutive year.
The continued recognition demonstrates ECS’ AWS certifications, cloud competencies, project management frameworks, reselling work, consulting services and customer satisfaction delivery, the company said Tuesday.
ECS manages a Cloud Center of Excellence that offers a list of all AWS products globally available. The firm also provides management, migration and consulting services focused on AWS cloud.
“Today, our Cloud Center of Excellence features a broad range of solutions, and AWS is a fundamental cornerstone,” said John Sankovich, vice president of cloud solutions at ECS.
“Our partnership with AWS is critical to serving our customers,” said George Wilson, president at ECS and a 2020 Wash100 recipient.