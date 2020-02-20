ERT-Hughes Team to Update National Weather Service Network

The National Weather Service has selected ERT and Hughes Network Systems to update and further grow the agency’s satellite services across Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. bordering areas and the Pacific.

The two companies will work to deliver network services for local weather data capture and reporting, Hughes said Wednesday .

Hughes will use its Jupiter 1 and 2 satellites, also known as EchoStar XVII and EchoStar XIX, to provide the data for the tracing and prediction of local weather. The firm will also provide wireless backup via 4G LTE technology for a dual-path network architecture.

ERT, the prime contractor, will also work with Hughes to install the latter’s HR4860 Secure SD-WAN gateways and deliver a 24/7 live dashboard for performance data and analytics of the network.

“The work of the NWS ensures the preparedness of people nationwide, and we are proud to deliver the network they need to carry out their mission,” said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of government solutions at Hughes.