Esri Awards Woolpert for Partner Performance

Esri has recognized Woolpert for the adoption of the former’s technologies and delivery of corresponding expertise.

Woolpert said Monday it is now a partner under Esri’s Release Ready Specialty in recognition of Woolpert’s expertise in installing, applying and supporting Esri-made software globally.

Daniel Michalec, geospatial specialist at Woolpert’s research and development unit, said the status represents the firm’s understanding of Esri software and qualification to implement these products.

Among Esri's products is the ArcGIS platform that allows users to generate, manage and assess geospatial data.

“Geospatial technologies, spatial intelligence and location services are increasingly vital to business operations,” Michalec said.