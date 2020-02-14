Esri, University Form Geospatial Research, Innovation Partnership

Esri and Saint Louis University have partnered to further explore the potential use of geosptial technology to help address common global issues such as public health and safety, emergency management and economic development challenges.

Both parties aim to promote research and awareness of geospatial information systems through multiple projects, the company said Thursday.

SLU established an institute to study how GIS tools can help users gain insight into events that happen worldwide and agreed to collaborate with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to drive geospatial innovation.

“With SLU’s Geospatial Institute, we are excited to team our expertise with Esri’s experience to create security solutions for critical customers like NGA and to mitigate global challenges in a way that promotes human flourishing," SLU President Fred Pestello said.

The company has worked with the agency over the past three decades to expand the application and scope of geospatial intelligence.

Jack Dangermond, founder and president of Esri, intends to participate in the Geo-Resolution 2020 event to be jointly hosted by NGA and SLU.