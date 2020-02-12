Evoke Consulting Hires Joshua Rubin as Chief Growth Officer

Joshua Rubin, a former senior vice president at Sevatec , has joined Evoke Consulting to serve as chief growth officer, G2Xchange Health reported Tuesday .

Rubin will help the consulting firm fortify customer relationships and explore additional markets in his new role. He will oversee activities related to marketing, growth strategy, capture and business development.

The executive led efforts to pursue contracts with national security and civilian agencies during his time with Sevatec, where he worked for over 14 years.

Jim Loreto, a managing partner at Evoke, said the CGO’s hiring aligns with the company’s goal to expand customer reach and employee opportunities.

Evoke provides consulting services in the areas of information technology, management and business to federal agencies.