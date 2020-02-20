Exostar Unveils Working Group for Aerospace, Defense Supply Chain Security

Exostar has launched a working group that will work to modernize supply chain operations in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The A&D supply chain working group includes government and industry leaders that will work to create a technology modernization strategy encompassing matters such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, network interoperability, supplier qualification and data management, Exostar said Wednesday .

The group’s members will also develop standards for managing supply chain data and implementing security methods for classified and unclassified defense information.

“A&D companies share supply and customer bases, as well as challenges in supply chain security, quality, and operational efficiency,” said Sri Yellepeddi, senior director of supply chain at Exostar.

“Our vision was to bring them together to cooperatively find common ground, overcome these complex hurdles, and develop the process and functional plans for a next-gen supply chain platform that best serves the industry,” he added.