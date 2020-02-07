Federal Highway Administration Seeks AI, Blockchain, Materials Science Projects

The Federal Highway Administration has issued a broad agency announcement for research projects on highway design, planning, construction, management, operation and maintenance.

The agency said Monday in a SAM notice it plans to award contracts for such projects under the Exploratory Advanced Research program.

EAR calls for highway applications in the technology areas of blockchain, artificial intelligence and asphalt cement enhancements from waste plastic.

The effort aims to accelerate the development of new technologies and methods to streamline highway transportation.

Interested parties may submit proposals through March 20.