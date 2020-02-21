Federal Info Security Vet Gil Vega Named Veeam CISO

Gil Vega, a professional with over 22 years of leadership experience in the government and private sectors, has joined Veeam Software as chief information security officer.

The Switzerland-based software maker said Wednesday that Vega will report to CEO Bill Largent and lead efforts to drive its business strategy as part of the executive management team.

Vega will also oversee regulatory compliance functions and ensure the protection of the company’s assets and data management offerings.

Previously, Vega served as managing director and CISO at Chicago-based global markets firm CME Group where he oversaw the company’s cybersecurity, technology risk and compliance activities.

He also held similar information and cybersecurity leadership positions at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Energy, Department of Defense and intelligence community.

According to Largent, Vega’s appointment will support the company’s efforts to expand its offerings to other sectors and develop its compliance, governance and data security strategies.

Veeam offers cloud data management and security platforms designed for clients in the healthcare, government, education and commercial sectors.