Fluree to Develop Blockchain Platform for Air Force, DoD Comms

Fluree has received a contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop a blockchain-based technology platform for the service branch and the Department of Defense to secure communications during command-and-control operations.

The company said Thursday it aims to provide a data management platform that incorporates a graph database with blockchain encryption, a semantic data model and approaches designed to support interoperability of communications for DoD and allied users.

Fluree also intends to make the data findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, or FAIR, in order for the department and allied organizations around the world to benefit from the technology.

The Air Force awarded the contract under the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research program.

Brian Platz, co-CEO of Fluree, said that the company’s platform is designed to use "a blockchain architecture for security while supporting the storage of large data volumes following FAIR data principles in the integrated graph database.”

An Air Force department and the company will work to create a system that can support multidomain C2 functions under the initial contract.

Fluree will also gather input from potential customers before building a prototype of the platform.