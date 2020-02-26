Former AbleVets Exec Paul Bradley Joins MedicaSoft as CTO

Paul Bradley, previously vice president of technology at information technology consulting firm AbleVets , has been appointed chief technology officer at health IT company MedicaSoft , FedHealth IT reported Tuesday .

Bradley was named to his most recent role last year and was responsible for leading AbleVets’ efforts to develop and standardize its core portfolio.

Prior to joining the Chantilly, Va.-based firm, Bradley served as a director at Guidehouse and spent time with Ray Group International as a systems architect. He also held engineering and technology leadership roles at Broadcastle, Nortel , Sonoma Systems and Tiger’s Lair.

He brings to his new role over two decades of experience in technology marketing, research funding, business development and engineering oversight.

MedicaSoft is headquartered in Arlington and offers health IT management services including reports and analytics support and electronic health records management. The company also offers the NXT platform designed to consolidate and integrate EHR data.