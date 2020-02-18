Former ManTech Exec Mark Patzschke Named Program Mgmt VP at Radiant Infotech

Mark Patzschke, formerly vice president of corporate growth at Apprio , has joined Radiant Infotech as vice president of program management, FedHealthIT reported Friday .

Patzschke will bring his experience in handling federal health programs across various agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services to his new capacity.

Prior to Apprio, Patzschke held the roles of deputy division manager and vice president of operations at ManTech International . He also served as chief operating officer at Apex IT Services .

Radiant Infotech is a Baltimore, Md.-based company that offers software engineering, information management, cybersecurity and infrastructure management services.