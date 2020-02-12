Former NSA Official Bill Crowell Joins CYR3CON Advisory Board

Bill Crowell, former deputy director of the National Security Agency, has joined Cyber Reconnaissance or CYR3CON ’s advisory board.

He brings industrial cybersecurity leadership experience that followed his work with the federal government, the cybersecurity startup said Tuesday .

Crowell led Cylink, a public cybersecurity company, for five years after his spending three years as the NSA’s deputy director.

The cybersecurity expert went on to fill leadership roles at various technology firms such as SafeNet and Six3 Systems, now part of CACI as well as Sun Microsystems Federal, now part of Oracle .

“Bill will be crucial in identifying go-to-market strategies building on and extending our existing technology,” said Jana Shakarian, chief technology officer at CYR3CON.

The company uses artificial intelligence technology to generate cyber attack forecasts.