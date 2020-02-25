Fortinet Offers AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool

Fortinet has unveiled an on-premise tool that uses deep neural networks to self-learn cybersecurity and threat mitigation actions.

The company said Monday its FortiAI product uses the Virtual Security Analyst feature to monitor networks via integrated cybersecurity artificial intelligence.

FortiAI can function without being connected to the internet and is designed to adaptively address the growing complexity and range of cyber threats as well as the lack of cybersecurity talent in some organizations.

The tool also carries machine learning-powered features for threat intelligence, breach security automation, endpoint protection and monitoring, web security and user behavior analysis.

“Leveraging FortiSandbox’s AI-driven capabilities has helped us keep pace with AI-driven threats,” said Dario Palermo, system and network administrator at Ente Autonomo Volturno, an Italy-based Fortinet customer.