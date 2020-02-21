Galois Lands Contract to Support Modernization of DoD Systems

Galois has secured a $6M contract to develop tools that will help the Department of Defense and other commercial entities update legacy platforms.

The company said Tuesday it will lead a team comprised of SRI International , Stanford University and the University of Iowa to carry out work under the Verified Debloating and Delaying project.

The team intends to create a toolset that will enable application delayering and debloating to yield reinforced binaries from various inputs. Galois will restructure compiled applications and focus on overall technology development as part of the project.

Galois noted the toolset will help programs maintain input semantics through the implementation of formal verification approaches.

“The goal of VADD is to build a toolset that supports efforts by the Office of Naval Research to adapt systems to meet emerging threats,” said Joe Hendrix, principal researcher at Galois.