General Atomics Tests New Equipment for Gray Eagle Extended Range Aircraft; David Alexander Quoted

General Atomics ’ aeronautical systems business demonstrated new long-range sensors with the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft system.

The company said Wednesday it worked with industry partners to equip the GE-ER aircraft with air launch effects and ISR payloads for the test that took place late January at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona.

The UAS used L3Harris Technologies ’ Rio Nino communications intelligence, or COMINT, system to detect emitters and generated targeting coordinates via a synthetic aperture radar.

“The long-range radar, COMINT and ELINT packages, as well as launch and control of ALEs and the GBU-69B Small Glide Munition are all capabilities that are available today on the Gray Eagle ER,” said David Alexander , president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

Aerospace company Area-I provided the aircraft’s Altius-600 ALEs that serve as sub-UAS units. The ALEs will undergo testing in the effort’s next demonstration scheduled for summer.

GE-ER is designed to accommodate longer operational ranges and more payload for U.S. Army missions.